Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Head-To-Head Review

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.12% 8.17% 0.76% Patriot National Bancorp 14.57% 10.15% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trustmark and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Trustmark has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 3.13 $147.37 million $2.14 16.23 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.18 $5.09 million $1.59 6.88

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trustmark beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. It operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.