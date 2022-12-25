Reviewing TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) & TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TELUS International (Cda) and TradeUP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 5 6 0 2.55 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $27.36, suggesting a potential upside of 41.12%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and TradeUP Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.35 $78.00 million $0.69 28.10 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 7.59% 17.02% 8.08% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats TradeUP Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About TradeUP Global

(Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.