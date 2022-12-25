Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ARCT stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.51.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.