Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.60.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Murphy USA stock opened at $293.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.82 and its 200-day moving average is $278.28.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.
Institutional Trading of Murphy USA
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,754,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $15,920,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
