Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

