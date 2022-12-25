Piper Sandler Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
