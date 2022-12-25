Stifel Nicolaus Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

