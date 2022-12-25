Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

