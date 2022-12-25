Argus Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $320.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.85.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $262.66 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average is $224.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.