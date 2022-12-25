Analysts Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target at $5.31

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,739,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,967,810.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $92,498.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,795,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,810.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 126,257 shares of company stock valued at $307,352 and sold 1,280,192 shares valued at $3,160,410. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTCI opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.