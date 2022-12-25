TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$137.91.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
TFI International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.89. The company has a market cap of C$12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.
Insider Transactions at TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
