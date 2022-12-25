Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $2,850.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 3,400 ($41.30) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.53) to GBX 2,360 ($28.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 2,550 ($30.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.52) to GBX 2,640 ($32.07) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

