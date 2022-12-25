Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,857 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The business had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

