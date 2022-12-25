Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.25 ($4.27).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.89) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.77) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 310.80 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,453.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.77.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

