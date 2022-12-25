ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

