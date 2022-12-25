Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.52) to GBX 2,640 ($32.07) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 2,550 ($30.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.53) to GBX 2,360 ($28.67) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.23) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

