Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.97.

YRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.43. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.87 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

