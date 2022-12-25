Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

IONS stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

