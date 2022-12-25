Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.25 ($4.27).

ROR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.89) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.77) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 310.80 ($3.78) on Tuesday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,453.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.77.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

