Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

