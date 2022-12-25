TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$137.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

TFI International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.89. The company has a market cap of C$12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

About TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total transaction of C$6,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,105,898.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,338,725.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

