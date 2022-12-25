Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $39.36

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.
PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037,455 shares of company stock valued at $96,934,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
