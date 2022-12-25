Analysts Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target at $5.31

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities dropped their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $198,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,591,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,825,630 shares in the company, valued at $39,139,663.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,475,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and have sold 1,280,192 shares worth $3,160,410. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.40.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

