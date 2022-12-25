Analysts Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $39.36

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,350,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,350,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,037,455 shares of company stock valued at $96,934,289. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,055,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 146,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,801,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.