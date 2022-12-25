Financial Analysis: NU (NYSE:NU) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NU and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 3 11 0 2.56 Lufax 2 5 3 0 2.10

NU currently has a consensus price target of $9.69, suggesting a potential upside of 149.04%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 52.61%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Lufax.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 10.56 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Lufax $9.70 billion 0.47 $2.60 billion $0.79 2.54

This table compares NU and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than NU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Lufax 20.48% 13.69% 3.58%

Summary

NU beats Lufax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

