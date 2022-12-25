Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Portage Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.54 $6.61 million $0.79 6.76 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.00) -4.65

Profitability

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 51.69% 44.82% 33.55% Portage Biotech N/A -7.95% -6.75%

Risk & Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alvopetro Energy and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.60%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Portage Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.