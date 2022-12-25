Head-To-Head Survey: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veritex and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Preferred Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.49%. Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $87.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Dividends

Profitability

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Veritex pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Veritex and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.87% 10.70% 1.39% Preferred Bank 44.53% 19.58% 1.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Preferred Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 4.14 $139.58 million $2.80 10.25 Preferred Bank $218.78 million 5.16 $95.24 million $7.81 9.61

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritex beats Preferred Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, documentary collections, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had eleven full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco; and one branch in Flushing, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

