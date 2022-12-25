Contrasting Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytek Biosciences has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93% Cytek Biosciences -0.47% 0.94% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

44.6% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cue Health and Cytek Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.53 $86.42 million ($0.88) -2.48 Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 10.67 $3.00 million ($0.01) -1,012.00

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek Biosciences. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cue Health and Cytek Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cue Health presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.10%. Cytek Biosciences has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.69%. Given Cue Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

Summary

Cue Health beats Cytek Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

