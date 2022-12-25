Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) versus Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Critical Analysis

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 15.34% 24.47% 14.63% Tower Semiconductor 13.81% 14.16% 10.32%

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.5% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qorvo and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.65 billion 1.98 $1.03 billion $6.37 14.21 Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.18 $150.01 million $2.11 20.82

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qorvo and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 15 5 0 2.14 Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $106.78, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Summary

Qorvo beats Tower Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers. The company's also provides SiC products, such as Schottky diodes and transistors for automotive, industrial, IT infrastructure and renewable energy markets; SoC hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; power management solutions include programmable power management integrated circuits (ICs) and power application controllers; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; RF connectivity and UWB SoC solutions for automotive connectivity; and Wi-Fi products, such as PAs, switches, LNAs and bulk acoustic wave filters, as well as integrated solutions including front end modules (FEMs) and integrated FEMs. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

