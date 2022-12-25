Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Financial Comparison

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 10.75% -37.85% 20.06% Full Truck Alliance -19.25% -3.25% -2.99%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avid Technology and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avid Technology currently has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avid Technology and Full Truck Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $409.94 million 2.70 $41.39 million $0.99 25.56 Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 12.09 -$573.46 million ($0.17) -47.88

Avid Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Full Truck Alliance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various maintenance contracts and support services; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

