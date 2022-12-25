Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head to Head Analysis

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $24.94, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.44 $9.12 million $0.72 25.21 Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 14.51 $95.72 million $0.98 23.94

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 17.44% 15.00% 3.55% Essential Properties Realty Trust 46.32% 5.68% 3.62%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.