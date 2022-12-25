NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Up 27.1 %
NH stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.00.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Further Reading
