Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

