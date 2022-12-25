Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.11.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
