MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) PT Lowered to €12.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 688.39% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

