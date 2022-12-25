Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.57. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

