Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.57. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
