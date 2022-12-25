StockNews.com Lowers EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

