Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 107.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

