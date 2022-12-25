StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Up 0.6 %

Intevac stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intevac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

