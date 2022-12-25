StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Up 0.6 %

Intevac stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intevac Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intevac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.