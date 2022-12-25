U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $944.86 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.71. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.