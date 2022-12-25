VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $810.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in VEON by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

