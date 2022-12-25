Comparing Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) & Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Context Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $1.16 million 4.05 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.46 million N/A N/A

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.3% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and Context Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xenetic Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,190.32%. Context Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Context Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Context Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -445.07% -42.52% -39.58% Context Therapeutics N/A -33.40% -31.28%

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers. The company is also developing CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for gynaecologic cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.