DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

