Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.