BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Financial Contrast

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 1 6 15 1 2.70

QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $157.31, suggesting a potential upside of 41.92%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39% QUALCOMM 29.27% 86.71% 27.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.9% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and QUALCOMM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.87 -$6.86 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $44.20 billion 2.81 $12.94 billion $11.38 9.74

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats BrewBilt Brewing on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing



BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

