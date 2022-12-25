Comparing Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grasim Industries pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grasim Industries and ZTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grasim Industries and ZTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49 ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Grasim Industries. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 7.48% 12.98% 5.18% ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04%

About Grasim Industries

(Get Rating)

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company also offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products; and fertilizers comprising neem-coated urea, soil and crop specific customised fertilizers, seeds, agrochemicals, and plant and soil health products under the Birla Shaktiman brand name. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement under the Birla White brand; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company is also involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About ZTE

(Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

