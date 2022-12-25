Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 27th (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 27th. The 1-22 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 27th.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 19.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
