Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 27th (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 27th. The 1-22 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

