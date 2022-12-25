StockNews.com Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Hold

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.