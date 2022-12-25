Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,048.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,122,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 717,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 39,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 701,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 700,017 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

