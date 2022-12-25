AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Performance
NYSE AXR opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
