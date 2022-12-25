AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

