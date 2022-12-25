Credit Suisse Group Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

NYSE CCL opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

